F1 News: Yuki Tsunoda says he was the victim of "bullying" by the FIA

Yuki Tsunoda is baffled by the FIA's actions in Brazil, which prevented him from unlapping himself at the Safety Car restart.

The 22-year-old struggled for pace throughout F1's visit to Interlagos, eventually falling a lap behind the rest of the pack at the Brazilian GP.

Tsunoda's afternoon would only worsen, as he was not allowed to unlap himself and overtake the Safety Car at the final restart of the race.

Stuck in between several of the front-runners, Tsunoda had no choice but to pull aside and let the rest of the pack overtake him when the flag when green and racing resumed.

Speaking to the media post-race, Tsunoda explained why he did not overtake the Safety Car:

"I mean, normally, you can go through. You can pass the Safety Car.

"But I got told that you have to stay in the line... I mean, the Safety Car was lighting up the green light.

"Which means the lapped cars can pass the Safety Car, and somehow I couldn't.

"So I got a bit of bullying from the FIA, but er, I don't know."

In the time since this incident, the FIA has explained why Tsunoda was the only car unable to overtake the Safety Car.

The FIA has revealed that Tsunoda had technically already unlapped himself under the Safety Car, due to the timing of his pit stops at the start of the SC period.

This somewhat confusing technicality is undoubtedly frustrating, considering that it ruined Tsunoda's chances of salvaging anything from the Brazilian GP.

Not just this, but this confusion suggests that there is still room to improve and refine the Safety Car procedure to prevent these misunderstandings from happening in the future.