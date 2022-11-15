Skip to main content
F1 News: Yuki Tsunoda says he was the victim of "bullying" by the FIA

F1 News: Yuki Tsunoda says he was the victim of "bullying" by the FIA

Yuki Tsunoda had a torrid time in Brazil.

Yuki Tsunoda had a torrid time in Brazil.

Yuki Tsunoda is baffled by the FIA's actions in Brazil, which prevented him from unlapping himself at the Safety Car restart.

The 22-year-old struggled for pace throughout F1's visit to Interlagos, eventually falling a lap behind the rest of the pack at the Brazilian GP. 

Tsunoda's afternoon would only worsen, as he was not allowed to unlap himself and overtake the Safety Car at the final restart of the race.

Stuck in between several of the front-runners, Tsunoda had no choice but to pull aside and let the rest of the pack overtake him when the flag when green and racing resumed. 

Speaking to the media post-race, Tsunoda explained why he did not overtake the Safety Car:

"I mean, normally, you can go through. You can pass the Safety Car.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

SI202211120609_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb

"But I got told that you have to stay in the line... I mean, the Safety Car was lighting up the green light. 

"Which means the lapped cars can pass the Safety Car, and somehow I couldn't. 

"So I got a bit of bullying from the FIA, but er, I don't know."

In the time since this incident, the FIA has explained why Tsunoda was the only car unable to overtake the Safety Car. 

The FIA has revealed that Tsunoda had technically already unlapped himself under the Safety Car, due to the timing of his pit stops at the start of the SC period. 

This somewhat confusing technicality is undoubtedly frustrating, considering that it ruined Tsunoda's chances of salvaging anything from the Brazilian GP. 

Not just this, but this confusion suggests that there is still room to improve and refine the Safety Car procedure to prevent these misunderstandings from happening in the future. 

SI202211111591_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 News: Yuki Tsunoda says he was the victim of "bullying" by the FIA

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
SI202211121055_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 News: Sergio Perez breaks silence after Verstappen Brazil controversy

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
SI202210200565_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1: Could Red Bull Face Similar Penalties For Rumoured Monaco Race Fix As 2008 'Crashgate'?

By Lydia Mee
M295601
News

F1: How And Where To Watch The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

By Alex Harrington
SI202211130645
News

F1 News: Analysing Sergio Perez Crash At Monaco Grand Prix - Was It Purposeful?

By Alex Harrington
SI202211130251
Rumours

F1 Rumours: Is This The Reason Behind Max Verstappen's Brazil GP Controversy?

By Alex Harrington
hulk hulkenberg
News

F1 News: Nico Hulkenberg expected to join Haas in 2023

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
M346443
News

F1 News: Lewis Hamilton confident Mercedes "are still the best team" after Brazil triumph

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang