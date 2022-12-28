F1 News: Zak Brown on drivers making political statements in F1 - "I don't think that's healthy"

Zak Brown - McLaren CEO - has spoken about the FIA's recent decision to clamp down on drivers using their platforms to make "political statements or comments" during a race weekend.

The FIA has received significant backlash for this decision after making the following amendment to the sporting regulations, which prevents drivers from making statements without permission from the FIA:

"The general making and display of political, religious and personal statements or comments notably in violation of the general principle of neutrality promoted by the FIA under its Statutes, unless previously approved in writing by the FIA for International Competitions, or by the relevant ASN for National Competitions within their jurisdiction."

Considering that Formula 1 began (and continues to push) the "We Race As One" initiative only a few years ago, it is unsurprising that the FIA has been criticised for this drastic U-turn.

This is not to overlook or dismiss Formula 1's progress in other areas, such as environmental sustainability, but there is still considerable incongruence in the sport's messaging.

Earlier this year, Stefano Domenicali stated that Formula 1 had to move beyond the "gesture" of taking a knee and start actualising "other action" to address important social issues.

McLaren's Zak Brown offered his thoughts to ESPN:

"I think, in general, we want to be a sport that is doing good.

"We just need to find a balance there and not have every start of a race being a new political agenda for someone.

"I don't think that's healthy, as it can detract from what everyone had tuned in to, which is they want to watch a Grand Prix.

"I'm glad the door is open for drivers and teams to talk to the FIA if there's an issue they want to discuss...

"Everyone is allowed freedom of speech. It did get out of control at times with so much messaging going on... does it detract from the focus on the sport?

"These drivers can do this stuff in their own time, so I think it's within Formula 1 and the FIA's right to say, 'here's the code of conduct we expect for you to follow'."

The thoughts and opinions of prominent figures in Formula 1 can be expected in the upcoming weeks and months, as the paddock gives its verdict on the FIA's new stance.