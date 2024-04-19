F1 News: Zhou Guanyu Under 'Lots of Pressure' In China - 'It's A Big Relief'
Zhou Guanyu faced immense pressure during the sprint qualifying at the Chinese Grand Prix but emerged successful, expressing his relief and happiness in post race interviews. The event, marked by challenging weather conditions and notable incidents, set the stage for an enthralling race weekend.
Under the drizzly skies of Shanghai, the Formula 1 circus made its grand return to China, hosting its first grand prix since the pause due to the Covid-19 pandemic. For Chinese driver Zhou Guanyu, it was an especially poignant weekend as he competed in his home grand prix, marking a milestone in Chinese motorsports history not seen since Ma Qinghua took part in a practice session back in 2013 for Caterham.
Friday’s activities saw the sprint qualifying take center stage, with drivers battling not only each other but also the elements. Zhou Guanyu, driving for Sauber, captured attention and admiration as he handled the pressures of his home crowd and inclement weather to secure a spot in SQ3. The driver has reached Q3 of a normal weekend's qualifying only four times in his career so far, making this a weekend to remember.
“It's a big relief,” Zhou told Sky Sports F1. “I’m just really happy for today. It’s a lot of pressure coming into this weekend. Of course, the fans have high expectations like always but first time at home, first day in the office, first time on the track it’s just great to be SQ3, also for the first time in my career.
"Every time before I jump in the car in the garage I can see the crowd cheering, so I am really happy I can give them some kind of result and reward them for sitting in the rain.”
The track conditions were less than ideal throughout the sessions. SQ1 experienced minor disruptions from spitting rain reported by McLaren's Oscar Piastri. An impeding incident involving Logan Sargeant and Pierre Gasly stirred brief controversy, quickly quelled by former champion Nico Rosberg, who commented on the situation, claiming the Alpine driver did "nothing wrong."
The day proceeded with more climatic challenges as a fire outbreak on turn 5 caused by car sparks and grass led to a delayed start of SQ2. As conditions worsened, the second session saw full wet settings with teams scrambling to adjust. This led to several eliminations, including that of Mercedes’ George Russell, who struggled to post a competitive lap in the changing weather.
SQ3 was no less dramatic, featuring a wet track that tested the drivers' skill and patience. Charles Leclerc's Ferrari aquaplaned, nearly causing a major incident, though he managed to regain control and return to the action. Ultimately, it was Lando Norris who clinched pole position in a spectacular fashion, following a review and reinstatement of his lap time which was initially deleted due to a technicality.
As the weekend unfolds, the drivers now look toward the main grand prix on Sunday, with conditions expected to improve. The Shanghai International Circuit, celebrating the 20th anniversary of its inclusion in the F1 calendar, promises more excitement and potentially historic moments as it reclaims its spot in F1’s globetrotting schedule.