F1 Pundit Defends Lance Stroll After Calls For Aston Martin Exit
Former F1 driver Johnny Herbert steps up to defend Aston Martin's Lance Stroll amidst widespread criticism. Herbert highlighted Stroll's achievements despite the constant scrutiny over his family's financial influence in the sport.
Critics often highlight that Stroll’s position in F1 is bolstered by his father, Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll, who owns a part of his team, Aston Martin. However, former F1 driver Johnny Herbert offers a contrasting perspective, supporting Stroll and emphasizing his genuine racing capabilities, Herbert commented to Fastest Payout Online Casino:
"Lance gets criticised unfairly sometimes because his Dad is a Canadian billionaire who has got the team and Lance is in the team and critics say he is there only because of that. He has been on pole position, he has led races in F1 and shown some real speed.
"He won the European F3 Championship which isn’t easy and did so even when people were saying his Dad owned the team. You still have to pedal it, still do the job in the car. He does do that."
Despite these defenses, Herbert did not shy away from acknowledging the challenges Stroll has been facing in recent seasons.
"He and Aston Martin are at a crossroads. Aston have got a lot invested in making the team successful in F1. Fernando Alonso is one part of that.
"The new factory they are building, the new wind tunnel facility. You don’t invest to stand still. To improve and move forward you have got to have both your drivers doing the job that is expected of them, it doesn’t matter who you are. You have either got to beat your teammate or be there or thereabouts and that is not quite happening."
Fernando Alonso is currently running in eighth position in the Drivers' Standings with 31 points, whereas, Stroll is in tenth position with 9 points. However, it is a long season ahead and the Canadian driver has 19 more races to turn things around.