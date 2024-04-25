F1 Rumor: Adrian Newey Decides to Leave Red Bull Ahead of Formal Resignation
Adrian Newey, the acclaimed technical mind significantly contributing to Red Bull Racing's success, has reportedly decided to leave the team. According to insider sources and media reports, his departure remains unofficial, pending a formal resignation.
Renowned Formula 1 designer Adrian Newey is rumored to be on the verge of leaving Red Bull Racing, a move that could shake up the paddock and have significant repercussions on the technological landscape of the sport. Reports out of Germany, first brought to light by Auto Motor und Sport and later supported by Sky Sports, suggest that Newey has expressed informally his intention to step away from his role as Chief Technical Officer.
Craig Slater, a reporter for Sky Sports News, remarked on the fluid nature of the situation, confirming the initial speculations about Newey's intentions. "It's a fluid situation but there is definitely substance to the notion that Adrian Newey has decided he wants to leave Red Bull and he has turned his thoughts, in effect, away from the team," Slater explained.
Newey's potential exit comes amidst a backdrop of internal strife within the Red Bull camp, including an earlier investigation concerning allegations against team principal Christian Horner and a consequent shift in internal power dynamics. Slater shed light on the strains within the team's hierarchy:
"That's what several senior figures close to Newey have been telling me. He has communicated informally with some senior Red Bull figures that he would like to leave the team."
Despite the swirling rumors, Red Bull has yet to receive a formal resignation from Newey, who remains under contract until the end of 2025. The team issued a statement regarding Newey's contractual obligations, reaffirming their current stance: "Adrian is contracted until at least the end of 2025, and we are unaware of him joining any other team."
Since joining Red Bull in 2006, Newey has been pivotal in transforming the team into a dominant force in Formula 1, particularly under the latest ground-effect regulations. His designs have led to Red Bull winning an astonishing 25 of the last 27 races, underscoring his critical role in the team's engineering prowess.