F1 Rumor: Adrian Newey Has Handed in His Resignation to Red Bull
Adrian Newey, the revered aerodynamics specialist and CTO of Red Bull, has reportedly resigned from the team. The announcement comes amid reported internal conflicts and signals the end of an era at the Milton Keynes squad.
Red Bull Racing, a dominant force in Formula 1, is facing a seismic shift as Adrian Newey, the team’s Chief Technical Officer, has submitted his resignation according to reports. This move marks a significant turning point for the team, which has benefited from Newey's technical knowledge since he joined in 2006. Under his guidance, Red Bull has clinched numerous championships, establishing a legacy of success that has defined modern Formula 1.
The departure of such a key figure is not without controversy. Sources close to the team report growing tensions within the Red Bull hierarchy, particularly concerning the team's future direction. Newey has been vocal about his interest in other projects, such as Red Bull's ambitious RB17 hypercar, which reportedly contributed to the discord with team leadership, including team principal Christian Horner.
In terms of contractual obligations, Newey's current contract was set to run until 2025. However, an early termination agreement has been reached, which includes specific stipulations to prevent him from joining rival F1 teams without a garden leave period. This non-compete clause could shape the future landscape of F1, as Newey's expertise would be a top asset for any team.
"Red Bull is stronger with Newey, but the rest of the team has developed further..." said Horner in an interview earlier this season. Amanda Newey, Adrian's wife, countered Horner's comments by dismissing them as "a load of hogwash."
The F1 community is watching closely, as the repercussions of Newey's departure could be far-reaching. Ralf Schumacher, a former F1 driver and current commentator, has expressed concern for Red Bull's future stability. "At the moment you have to say quite honestly: Red Bull is falling apart," Schumacher stated. "I think Christian Horner underestimates the individual figures," he added.