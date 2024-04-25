F1 Rumor: Adrian Newey to Leave Red Bull According To Report
According to Andrew Benson of the BBC, Adrian Newey, CTO of Red Bull, is leaving the team despite it being it currently being the fastest on the grid by a large amount.
According to Benson, this change stems from the controversy surrounding team principal Christian Horner leading to a power struggle within the team.
It's unknown as to where the designer could be moving to, but he has strong links with Ferrari, with the Scuderia offering the 65-yearnold several options over the years. It was also rumoured that Newey had received a lucrative offer from Lawrence Stroll and Aston Martin.
Christian Horner had denied all allegations, and has since been cleared of any wrongdoing. But a further investigation is currently going ahead with further results imminent.
It must be noted that Adrian Newey wasn't the sole designer of the RB19 and it's 2024 predecessor. His time is now being split between the F1 machinery and the EB17, Red Bull's upcoming road car. Piere Wache is highly involved with Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez's racer.
But, will such a move unsettle the drivers? The reigning champion may not be overly happy. This could certainly make him rethink his place within Milton Keynes.
According to BBC, the confirmation of this news will be coming soon. More information to follow.