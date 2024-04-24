F1 Rumor: Nico Hulkenberg Contract With Audi Almost Confirmed
Nico Hulkenberg is on the brink of sealing a three-year deal with Audi as they gear up for their Formula 1 debut in 2026. The move could mark a significant shift in the driver market, especially with current discussions around Carlos Sainz's future.
As the Formula 1 landscape prepares for a seismic shift with Audi's entrance in 2026, attention is increasingly turning towards the drivers who will helm the new team's ambitions. At the forefront of this transition is Nico Hulkenberg, whose contract with Audi is reportedly nearing finalization. Poised to sign a three-year agreement, Hulkenberg's potential move could have far-reaching implications in the F1.
Audi's decision to enter Formula 1 coincides with the introduction of new regulations set to take effect the same year they join the grid. This marks a pivotal moment for the brand, which aims to establish itself as a formidable contender from the get-go. The acquisition of the Stake F1 Team, soon to be rebranded, is just the first step in a broader strategy to shake up the F1 hierarchy.
Amidst this backdrop, the focus on driver selection becomes crucial. While Audi is almost certain with Hulkenberg, their interest in Carlos Sainz signals a broader strategy to blend experienced talent with proven race-winning capabilities. Sainz's current situation at Ferrari, where his contract expires just as Lewis Hamilton is set to take his Scuderia seat in 2025, makes him a prime candidate for Audi's ambitious project.
Meanwhile, Audi's aggressive pursuit of Sainz underscores the urgency of their planning. Red Bull's advisor, Helmut Marko, noted the pressure Audi is placing on Sainz:
- "If we are correctly informed, then Audi are putting pressure on Sainz, and they would like an answer as soon as possible. We're certainly not ready to make a decision yet.”
The complexity of Sainz's decision is further compounded by his familial ties to the Audi brand and the potential ripple effects across other teams. Mercedes and Red Bull remain in the wings, observing developments, potentially ready to make strategic moves depending on Sainz's decision.
The intrigue surrounding Audi's driver lineup doesn't end with Hulkenberg and Sainz. The future of current Stake F1 Team drivers, Guanyu Zhou and Valtteri Bottas, hangs in balance, with other candidates like Pierre Gasly or Esteban Ocon possibly in contention should Sainz decline Audi's offer.