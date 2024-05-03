F1 Rumor: Williams Asks FIA To Give Kimi Antonelli Super License For Imola Debut
According to trusted F1 journalist Phillip Horton, a team - expected to be Williams - has requested that the FIA grant young driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli a Super Licence under special dispensation. this comes after an impressive stint while testing with Mercedes.
Last week, Antonelli took to the wheel of the Mercedes W13 as the Italian arrived in Imola for testing with the Brackley squad. This was a serious day for the driver, with him touted to potentially take Lewis Hamilton's seat at Mercedes, or maybe a seat at Williams replacing Logan Sargeant who has failed to improve after his first rookie year.
It was a perfect session for Antonelli, with him proving that he has likely got what it takes to race in Formula1. Unfortunately, he's too young to receive a super license. But this, in rare circumstances, hasn't been an issue for some.
Horton posted the following to x, formerly Twitter:
"The FIA has received a request to grant Andrea Kimi Antonelli a Super Licence under special dispensation - he does not turn 18 until August 25.
"FIA is looking into it - it requires multiple parties and commissions in voting process due to the regulations."
Will Buxton, a pundit with F1 themselves, also commented on the news:
"As I understand it Williams had made this request with the intention of an Imola debut after Antonelli’s stunning Mercedes test. Williams told me they do not comment on driver contracts."
It's highly likely that Williams are wanting to replace Logan Sargeant mid-way through this season, with the American struggling to get to grips with the performance of his car. If true, this also gives Antonelli the experience he may need before filling a hotter seat, such as a Mercedes seat, in a year or so's time.
More information coming soon.