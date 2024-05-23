F1 Rumor: Williams Holds Talks With Surprise Driver as Potential Logan Sargeant Replacement
According to a report from Autosport, Carlos Sainz is in discussions with Williams Racing as a potential replacement for Logan Sargeant. Amidst possible openings at Red Bull and Mercedes, Sainz is weighing his options carefully.
The Formula 1 driver market may be on the verge of a significant shakeup, as sources close to Williams Racing confirm discussions with Carlos Sainz as a potential replacement for Logan Sargeant. With a contract strategy that leans towards long-term competitiveness, Williams is positioning itself as a compelling option for Sainz, whose current stint at Ferrari may be drawing to a close. The report from Autosport states:
"Sainz is engaged in talks with Williams about what it can offer as the squad lays out its ambitious targets for the future."
The Spanish driver is currently out of contract at the end of the 2024 season and is set to be replaced by seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari. Sainz has been linked to a seat with Red Bull, Mercedes, Sauber, and now Williams. Speaking to the media ahead of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Vowles confirmed that they are in talks with three drivers for American driver Logan Sargeant's seat in 2025, as quoted by Pit Pass:
"I don't want to sully what I think is a really positive message, that we have someone committing to the long-term future of Williams. I'm looking, at the moment, at about three options for 2025 and 2026. It's as simple as that.
"When we're in a position where I can talk about it openly, which won't be long, we will do."
Sainz has also addressed rumors of his next move to the media ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix:
"I cannot confirm it.
"I haven't made my mind up yet and I don't know where I'm going to be racing next year. I also haven't set any deadlines but I can tell you such an important decision at this stage of my career that I want to have all the options on the table and take the right one and think about it carefully. I'm about to turn 30 this year and the next project is a project that I want to make work and see how it goes. So I'm going to give myself as much time as I need."