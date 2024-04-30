F1: When And How To Watch The 2024 Miami Grand Prix
It's race week again, and this time the excitement shifts to the vibrant city of Miami for the 2024 Miami Grand Prix! This event comes just a fortnight after the thrill of the Chinese Grand Prix which hosted the first sprint race of the year. The race at the Hard Rock Stadium will be hosting the second sprint race this weekend.
The 2023 Miami Grand Prix saw Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez celebrate a Red Bull 1-2 finish joined by Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso on the podium in third position.
Here's your ultimate guide to catching all the action during the Miami Grand Prix weekend:
Friday 3 May
Practice 1:
Local Time: 12:30 - 13:30
London: 17:30 - 18:30
Los Angeles: 09:30 - 10:30
New York: 12:30 - 13:30
Imola: 18:30 - 19:30
Tokyo: 01:30 - 02:30 (Saturday)
Shanghai: 00:30 - 01:30 (Saturday)
Sprint Qualifying:
Local Time: 16:30 - 17:14
London: 21:30 - 22:14
Los Angeles: 13:30 - 14:14
New York: 16:30 - 17:14
Imola: 22:30 - 23:14
Tokyo: 05:30 - 06:14 (Saturday)
Shanghai: 04:30 - 05:14 (Saturday)
Saturday 4 May
Sprint Race:
Local Time: 12:00 - 13:00
London: 17:00 - 18:00
Los Angeles: 09:00 - 10:00
New York: 12:00 - 13:00
Imola: 18:00 - 19:00
Tokyo: 01:00 - 02:00 (Sunday)
Shanghai: 00:00 - 01:00 (Sunday)
Qualifying:
Local Time: 16:00 - 17:00
London: 21:00 - 22:00
Los Angeles: 13:00 - 14:00
New York: 16:00 - 17:00
Imola: 22:00 - 23:00
Tokyo: 05:00 - 06:00 (Sunday)
Shanghai: 04:00 - 05:00 (Sunday)
Sunday 5 May
Race:
Local Time: 16:00
London: 21:00
Los Angeles: 13:00
New York: 16:00
Imola: 22:00
Tokyo: 05:00 (Monday)
Shanghai: 04:00 (Monday)
How to Watch the Miami Grand Prix from Home
For fans watching from the United States, coverage of the Miami Grand Prix will be available through ESPN. They will be broadcasting the Sky F1 feed, making sure you don’t miss a moment of the action. Additionally, streaming via platforms like fuboTV and F1 TV will be available.
Viewers in the UK can catch all sessions live on Sky Sports F1, or stream through services like NowTV.