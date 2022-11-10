Skip to main content
Fernando Alonso: Aston Martin is here to win championships in F1

Fernando Alonso remains as ambitious as ever.

Fernando Alonso's move to Aston Martin was one of the biggest shocks from the F1 summer transfer window, but the Spaniard intends to produce more surprises in 2023.

Aston Martin is still a long way from competing at the front of the field, but the team can be pleased with its speed of development throughout 2022.

Alonso's arrival will provide a new force within the Silverstone-based team, which has already laid out ambitious targets for the remainder of these regulations. 

Speaking to the media in Brazil, as quoted by Marca, Fernando discussed Aston Martin's mentality going forward:

"I don't think Aston Martin is here to finish fourth, fifth or sixth in the championship. 

"They are here to win the Championship, and we are going to try in 2023 or 2024."

Alonso will debut with Aston Martin in the post-season tests in Abu Dhabi, taking advantage of his first opportunity to prepare for 2023.

The Double World Champion explained the importance of this track time with the team:

"It will be important because the cars will be very different next year for everyone. 

"In terms of comfort, the steering wheel, the buttons, I think it will change a lot. 

"It will be good to have a day in the car."

Alonso's targets are certainly ambitious - and somewhat hyperbolic - but they represent the importance of next season for Aston Martin. 

2023 will be critical for teams in the midfield to establish themselves and stay within touching distance of the front-runner, so development this winter will be essential.

