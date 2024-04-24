F1 News: Ferrari to Change Name from Miami Grand Prix After Huge Sponsorship Confirmed
Ferrari has announced a transformative sponsorship deal with HP, set to debut at the Miami Grand Prix, leading to a significant rebranding of the historic team as Scuderia Ferrari HP.
Scuderia Ferrari has secured a substantial partnership with technology giant HP. The collaboration, commencing from the upcoming Miami Grand Prix, will see Ferrari change its team name to Scuderia Ferrari HP, marking a prominent pivot in the team's branding strategy.
Ferrari, a synonym for racing excellence and heritage, has long stood at the forefront of F1 innovation. This strategic move comes at a pivotal moment as the sport itself transforms, emphasizing technological adaptability and sustainable practices. The rebranding will integrate HP’s logos across various touchpoints, including the race suits of prominent drivers Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc, as well as the attire of mechanics and engineers. The overarching presence of HP will also extend to Ferrari’s F1 Academy and the Scuderia eSports team, showcasing the breadth of this partnership.
Benedetto Vigna, CEO of Ferrari, reflected on the partnership's alignment with Ferrari's foundational values and forward-looking aspirations.
"Our founder transmitted to us his continuous desire for progress. From there comes our desire to innovate on the road and on the track, as well as our commitment to a sustainable future from carbon neutrality to educating the younger generations," remarked Vigna.
Echoing these sentiments, HP’s Director, Enrique Lores, highlighted the complementary nature of this union.
"With technology, performance and exceptional craftsmanship fueling the future, the partnership between HP and Ferrari is a natural fit. Both brands are built on rich stories that have stood the test of time. Through this unique collaboration, we also have the opportunity to reach new audiences, drive business growth and create lasting impact for our common customers and communities," said Lores.
The merger not only signifies a blending of technological expertise and motorsport legacy but also strategically positions both entities to leverage brand synergies in targeting broader audiences and enhancing their global footprint. The updated branding has been rolled out across Ferrari’s social media profiles, signaling a holistic adoption of the new identity.