Ferrari F1 News: Charles Leclerc on Adrian Newey Rumors - 'Can Make a Difference'
Speaking to the media ahead of the Miami Grand Prix, Charles Leclerc discusses the potential game-changing impact of Adrian Newey joining Ferrari as rumors continue to spread about the latter joining the Maranello-based squad.
After the recent announcement of Adrian Newey's departure from Red Bull Racing, all eyes are on Ferrari which Newey has been linked with numerous times. Early signals of Ferrari's ambitious plans materialized with the unexpected acquisition of Lewis Hamilton from 2025. Now, the potential signing of Adrian Newey is setting the stage for what could be a transformative era for the Scuderia.
Charles Leclerc, who will partner with Hamilton next year, openly shared his thoughts on the implications of having Newey on board. The Monegasque driver explained:
"I will obviously be very happy. I think Adrian is one of those guys in the paddock that you hope to be working with one day in your career. We have an incredible team in Ferrari at the moment, and in the last seven to eight months, we are the team that have progressed the most. However, adding Adrian to a team like this will be amazing."
Leclerc emphasized the team's progression and development over the recent months, attributing it to the conducive atmosphere that now prevails within the team.
"For sure. I think I've said it in the last eight to nine months already. And we are in a good moment for the team.
"Fred has always shared with me what was his medium to long-term vision of the team. I have shared with him what I thought also was the right thing. And it's going really, really well. I'm really happy with how it goes. And I think we are in a good place to attract the best people in the world. However, I have said it already, but we are a really, really good team already. And in the last seven to eight months, we've done incredible progress. But whatever and whoever can come to make it even stronger is super important, and Adrian is one of those guys that can make a difference."
The prospective addition of Newey could indeed mark a significant milestone in Ferrari's pursuit of returning to its championship winning days. However, Newey has not confirmed his next moves just yet.