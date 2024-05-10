Ferrari F1 News: Charles Leclerc Shares Touching Message After Shock Team Change
Following significant internal changes at Ferrari, driver Charles Leclerc has shared a heartfelt message after his race engineer Xavi Marcos transitioned to a new role within the company.
Starting from the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix next week, Bryan Bozzi will take over as the race engineer for Charles Leclerc, stepping up from his previous role as a performance engineer. Bozzi, who has been with the Maranello-based squad for 10 years, is familiar with the intricacies of F1’s demanding technical landscape and has worked closely with Leclerc prior to this promotion.
The reshuffling sees Xavi Marcos, the former race engineer for Leclerc, transition to a role focusing on broader developmental programs within Ferrari. His new position is set to leverage his extensive experience in Formula 1 to advance other crucial projects across the company.
Leclerc took to social media to express his gratitude and respect for Marcos, highlighting the profound impact Marcos had on his early Formula 1 career milestones:
"Grazie mille di tutto Xavi.
So many years working together, my first pole, my first win as well as my first year in Ferrari was alongside you and you always got the better out of me by pushing so hard no matter the situation we were in.
Thank you for everything and good luck for your new adventures in the future."
Ferrari's official communication reflected an optimism about these changes. Relating to Marcos' new role, their statement read:
“Scuderia Ferrari HP announces that, as of Monday 13 May, Xavi Marcos will bring his valuable experience gained as a race engineer with the Formula 1 team to the development of other important company programmes."
Regarding Bozzi's promotion, they stated:
“Scuderia Ferrari HP announces that Bryan Bozzi, who has worked in the team for ten years, currently as Performance Engineer to Charles Leclerc, will now take on the role of his Race Engineer as from next weekend’s Gran Premio del Made in Italy and dell’Emilia-Romagna at Imola.”
All eyes will be on how this newly forged partnership between Leclerc and Bozzi translates onto the track at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix next week.