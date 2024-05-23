Ferrari F1 News: Fred Vasseur Reveals Team Monaco GP Target
At the recent Imola Grand Prix, Ferrari introduced several critical updates, resulting in a notable improvement in their performance. Charles Leclerc's third-place finish not only boosted the team's morale but also reignited their hopes for a competitive season.
Ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix this weekend Ferrari's team boss, Frederic Vasseur, spoke about the importance of getting the most out of the team's upgrades. He commented to the media, as quoted by GP Blog:
"I think that the competition will be everywhere, that the setup of the car will be crucial next week in Monaco, the performance of the driver will be crucial.
"We are at the point now where we will have to speed up the development. Because imagine that someone could bring an upgrade one race before, when you have three teams in one tenth, you can jump from P5 to P1."
The Maranello-based squad started the year off as Red Bull's closest contender, however, McLaren has made significant upgrades since Miami and is now much more competitive. Vasseur continued:
"We already had a discussion after the race for this, and it will be crucial. But we also have to pay attention that we are now chasing the last upgrade, that it’s not anymore an upgrade at five tenths. It means that you also have to be sure that what you are bringing is what is. But it will be the key factor for the next couple of races."