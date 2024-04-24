Ferrari F1 News: Team Announces Huge New Partnership Ahead of Miami GP
Ahead of the upcoming Miami Grand Prix, Ferrari has unveiled a significant change within their F1 team. The iconic racing team announced a partnership with HP, renaming the team to Scuderia Ferrari HP, marking the beginning of a significant sponsorship deal.
This alliance is touted as the most lucrative sponsorship arrangement in contemporary F1, placing both Ferrari and HP at the forefront of sports marketing innovation. HP’s logo will be prominently featured on Ferrari’s racing cars starting from Miami.
In the context of this partnership, Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna articulated the resonating philosophies between Ferrari and its new partner. Vigna highlighted that the alliance emerged naturally, rooted in shared values of progressive innovation and a commitment to a sustainable and enlightening future:
“Our founder passed on to us his continuous will to progress. From this stems our drive to innovate on the road and on the track, as well as our commitment to a sustainable future, from carbon neutrality to the education of the younger generation. In HP we have found the same values, which make it an ideal partner. We look forward to starting our collaboration and facing new opportunities and challenges together."
Echoing the synergy, Enrique Lores, CEO of HP Inc, emphasized the seamless fit between the two brands, drawing parallels in their historical fabric and dedication to excellence:
"With technology, performance and exceptional craftsmanship fuelling the future, the partnership between HP and Ferrari is a natural fit. Both brands are built on rich histories that have endured the test of time."
This union marks a pivotal moment as HP, being a titan in technology, steps onto the grand stage of Formula 1, renowned for its high-intensity competition and cutting-edge technological demands. The partnership stands as a testament to HP's strategic maneuver into high-visibility brand integration within the realms of motorsport and technology—notably, it also carves a niche for collaboration on technological advancements more directly associated with high-performance motor racing.