Ferrari F1 News: Team Spotted With Huge New Upgrades for Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
Ferrari has unveiled substantial upgrades to their SF-24 car during a recent test session at Fiorano, which will be introduced at the upcoming Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.
At the Italian team's private test circuit in Fiorano, a significant upgrade package was trialed during two filming days. The two-day session saw Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz joined by junior drivers Oliver Bearman and Arthur Leclerc.
One of the most talked-about modifications to the SF-24 was the aerodynamic adjustments. Ferrari introduced a redesigned floor alongside new sidepod inlets, shifting from last year's bathtub inwash design towards a more aggressive Red Bull-like downwash approach.
Adding to the aerodynamic overhaul, the new "overbite" configuration on the sidepods features a protruding upper lip over the inlets, enhancing the car's ability to manage airflow entering the sidepods—crucial for cooling and overall performance stability. Moreover, the sidepods received an enhanced undercut, a design tweak aimed at streamlining the airflow along the car's flanks.
Despite retaining the slim upper V-shaped air intake, indicative of the minimal cooling requirements of their power unit, there was notable work done to consolidate the bodywork efficiency. This includes a rework of the rear-view mirrors, now sporting extended supporting vanes for better aerodynamic flow, and a singular large inlet created by integrating the vertical bypass duct with the main inlet.
The rear wing also saw major modifications tailored specifically for Imola's unique demands, balancing between downforce and drag reduction. The new design features a distinctive separation between the tip and the endplate.
The extensive upgrades come after McLaren introduced ten upgrades in Miami which resulted in Lando Norris celebrating his maiden Formula One win. Prior to this, Ferrari had been Red Bull's closest contender, however, it now looks as though the three teams will be much more competitive at the front of the grid.