Helmut Marko Relates Red Bull Performance Problems To 'Departure Of Important People'
Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko has admitted that the team's recent slump in performance is due to the "departure of important people." Issues with the RB20 F1 car's balance emerged after Red Bull's mid-season upgrades, which inadvertently hampered the car's pace.
In contrast to its dominance witnessed in the 2023 season, where Red Bull clinched 21 wins out of 22 Grands Prix, this season has seen the team win just 7 of the 16 races so far. Red Bull's recent struggles were highlighted by Max Verstappen's sixth-place finish at Monza, his worst result in a long time, with teammate Sergio Perez trailing in eighth.
However, it wasn't just Red Bull's on-track performance that took a hit. The team's internal problems started early this year when team principal Christian Horner was accused of inappropriate behavior by a female employee, followed by reports of a power struggle between Marko and Horner.
Although the team principal was cleared of wrongdoing following Red Bull's internal investigation, the controversy overshadowed Verstappen's seven victories in the season's first ten races. Shortly after in May, it was announced that Red Bull's chief technical officer, Adrian Newey, would be leaving the team in March 2025.
Newey, who has been instrumental in Red Bull's success over the past eighteen years, designed the team's masterful title contenders for the current ground effect era that began in 2022. His design of the car played a crucial role in Red Bull's dominance during this period. It is worth noting that Red Bull's performance troubles began this year after Newey announced his departure, though the two don't seem related.
In July, Red Bull's sporting director Jonathan Wheatley announced he would be leaving to join Sauber as team principal starting next year. Sauber is undergoing a major transformation to become the Audi Works team by 2026.
In addition to the high-profile exits, Red Bull has experienced several other departures over the past two years. Marko has admitted that these losses are now impacting the team's performance. In an interview with OE24.at, the 81-year-old was asked if the turbulence surrounding Horner at the start of the season could have an impact on the team. He answered:
"It is obvious that such a thing does not help. But ultimately that has nothing to do with our technical problems.
"Rather, it is the departure of important people. If certain employees want to leave and get a good offer or see a new opportunity, they take advantage of it."
Currently struggling with the RB20's balance, Red Bull is working diligently to address the car's severe understeer issues to defend its position from McLaren in both championships. Marko recently made it clear, that the team may not regain its dominant form until the United States Grand Prix in Austin.