Jay Leno Involved In Yet Another Incident Leaving Him With Multiple Broken Bones

Jay Leno hasn't had the best of luck after a motorcycle accident leaves him with multiple broken bones.

Jay Leno, former late-night talk show host, has recently gone through two separate accidents which resulted in multiple injuries, the latest of which left him with multiple broken bones.

In January, Leno was testing a 1940 Indian motorcycle when he smelt the odor of leaking gasoline and turned down a side street. Unfortunately, he was hit by a wire strung across a parking lot and sustained a broken collarbone, two broken ribs, and two cracked kneecaps. 

Despite these injuries, Leno remains resilient and has continued work, stating in an interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal, “I’m OK! I’m working. I’m working this weekend.”

Leno’s motorcycle accident follows another mishap that took place in November, where he suffered burns to his face while working on a classic 1907 steam car. 

He recounted the details of the incident during an appearance on “Today” show: 

“The fuel line was clogged and I was underneath it, so I asked someone to blow some air through the line. But, boom, I got a face full of gas and my face caught on fire from the pilot light.” 

Leno initially chose to keep the motorcycle accident private due to the media attention he received after the November incident. Nevertheless, upon his release from the hospital, he posed for a photo with some of the employees at Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles where he received treatment.

In Leno’s own words, he described the motorcycle accident, saying: 

“I didn’t see the wire strung across the parking lot, with no flag hanging from it, until it was too late. It clotheslined me and knocked me off the bike.” 

