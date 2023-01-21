Ken Block Tribute: Travis Pastrana Reveals Emotional New Livery

Pastrana pays tribute to the late Ken Block via a new livery for his new Nitro Rallycross car.

After the sad loss of rally and Gymkhana legend Ken Block, many have taken to the internet to post tributes. The Hoonigans recently did this themselves, but now Travis Pastrana has revealed a mind-blowing tribute to the fallen driver.

Travis Pastrana is very similar to Ken Block, with him almost being handed the torch by the DC Shoes founder with him taking over the Gymkhana videos.

Now he, alongside Vermont SportsCar, has revealed a new one-off livery for his NItro Rallycross event that was dedicated to Ken Block. Pastrana's car will yield Block's first snow-camo livery which featured on his Subaru WRX STI from 2005. It was his first livery, and while the original sported the DC Shoes logo, this uses 'KB' in its place.

A statement from Vermont Sportscar said the following: