Max Verstappen and Girlfriend Kelly Piquet Enjoy Japan With Daughter P In Beautiful Moment
Amidst the pressures of maintaining his lead this 2024 Formula 1 season, Max Verstappen, along with his girlfriend Kelly Piquet and her daughter, took a leisurely break in Japan. Their trip encompassed everything from skiing escapes post-Melbourne GP to beachside and urban exploration in Tokyo.
In the whirlwind of a record-breaking season length, finding moments of tranquillity might almost feel like an alternate reality for drivers. However, for Red Bull Racing's star Max Verstappen, such moments are not only cherished but essential in between real life racing, sim racing, and his further business ventures. Recently, Verstappen took a well-deserved break to unwind and rejuvenate with his partner, Kelly Piquet, and her daughter, revelling in the contrasting calm and beauty of Japan during an off-race week.
The Dutch champion, known for his aggressive racing style and strategic mastery on the track, switched gears to a more relaxed pace. Following an unexpected early retirement at the Australia GP, where Verstappen could only complete three laps due to mechanical failures, the pause was timely. Post-race, the trio embarked on a skiing trip in Japan, a refreshing change from the racer's high-speed universe.
"Magical," Piquet posted to her Instagram account.
This excursion offers Verstappen a chance to recharge, showcasing a softer side rarely seen under the helmet.
The support from his partner is significant; as a former PR professional and daughter of three-time F1 world champion Nelson Piquet, she understands the rigors and demands of the racing world profoundly.
Kelly Piquet, born in Homburg, Germany but raised under the Brazilian flag, offers a blend of cultural awareness and media savvy that undoubtedly complements Verstappen's career.
As the Formula 1 season progresses, with Verstappen continuing to dominate – clinching victories across multiple Grand Prix including Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Japan, and China – the brief sojourn in Japan likely provided not just respite but also reinforced his mental and emotional readiness for the subsequent races.