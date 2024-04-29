McLaren F1 News: Lando Norris Spotted With Face Bandages Ahead of Miami GP
Lando Norris has been photographed with facial bandages following an injury sustained in Amsterdam during the Koningsdag celebrations. Despite the setback, the McLaren driver is expected to participate in the upcoming Miami Grand Prix.
As the Formula 1 circus prepares to descend on Miami for the next chapter of the 2024 season, McLaren's Lando Norris has unexpectedly grabbed headlines, not for his on-track exploits but due to an injury off the track. Pictures flooding social media show Norris sporting bandages on his face.
The incident, which occurred during the vibrant Koningsdag celebrations in Amsterdam, involved broken glass resulting in a significant cut to Norris's face. However, sources close to the McLaren team have maintained that Norris’s participation in the Miami Grand Prix remains on track.
Looking ahead to the Miami Grand Prix this weekend, Norris is heading into the race week in fifth position in the drivers' standings with 58 points, ahead of his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri with 38 points and behind Ferrari's Carlos Sainz in fourth position with 69 points. McLaren has gained a 44-point lead on Mercedes, running in third and fourth position in the constructors' championship, respectively.
McLaren will be bringing upgrades to the race weekend at the Hard Rock Stadium. Team principal Andrea Stella explained, as quoted by PlanetF1:
“If we keep this trajectory of development, then why not? We may reach Red Bull.
“We’re going to have some upgrades in Miami. Let’s see how they perform.
“There are a lot of people at the factory who are all focused on generating developments, and it’s always a battle of development.
“We have seen already cars like Stake had updates, Haas, have been upgraded, and now they are consistently Q3 cars. That’s the real job in Formula 1, just constantly improve cars, and that’s what we have to do.”