Miami GP Results: Driver Wins Maiden Formula One Grand Prix
Lando Norris won the 2024 Miami Grand Prix after an exciting race around the Hard Rock Stadium. Joining the McLaren driver on the podium were Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc who crossed the line in second and third, respectively.
Lap 1: Max Verstappen, who started from pole position, has a strong start but almost gets taken out by his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez who suffered from a big lock-up at the first corner. Charles Leclerc, who started from second, manages to maintain his position despite a less-than-ideal start. Amid the drama of Perez's lock-up, Oscar Piastri had a fantastic start and took the opportunity to move up from sixth to third position.
Lap 1: Alpine drivers Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly end up incredibly close side by side but manage to avoid contact.
Lap 5: Piastri overtakes Charles Leclerc at Turn 16 and manages to defend a DRS come-back from the Ferrari driver.
Lap 6: Carlos Sainz, running directly behind his teammate Leclerc, puts pressure on.
Investigation: Sergio Perez is being investigated by the Stewards for an alleged false start.
Lap 7: Sainz calls for Ferrari to enforce team orders and let him switch places with Leclerc. However, the two Ferrari drivers remain in the same order.
Lap 8: A fantastic battle has been ongoing between Nico Hulkenberg and Lewis Hamilton in seventh and eighth positions. Hamilton was ahead at this point but a lock-up at Turn 17 left Hulkenberg able to overtake the seven-time Champion.
Lap 9: No further investigation for Perez for the alleged false start.
Lap 10: Hamilton overtakes Hulkenberg again and this time makes it stick. Alex Albon becomes the first driver to pit.
Lap 12: Hamilton's Mercedes teammate George Russell is the next car to get the overtake done on Hulkenberg.
Lap 13: The majority of the back half of the grid have now all had their first pit stop, whereas, those towards the front are holding out as long as possible.
Lap 18: Perez pits after holding off Lando Norris for a couple of laps. He comes out in the tenth position.
Lap 20: Charles Leclerc pits with an impressive 1.9-second stop from Ferrari. He entered the pits from third and comes out in seventh.
Lap 22: Verstappen, who has been running quite happily in first position with Piastri roughly 3.5 seconds behind him, runs off the track at the Turn 13 and 14 chicane and hits a bollard. He warns the team he might have damage to the front wing.
Lap 23: A very brief virtual safety car is put on the session so the bollard can be removed. However, it is so short that others who have not pitted yet didn't gain anything. Racing has now resumed.
Lap 24: Verstappen pits for hard compound tires. Red Bull quickly checks the front wing but do not seem concerned.
Lap 29: Kevin Magnussen and Logan Sargeant crash in the second sector. Both drivers are okay but Sargeant's home race is over as his Williams is in the barriers. Magnussen, however, it able to continue with the race. A safety car is deployed which is fantastic news for race leader Lando Norris who is far enough ahead of Verstappen that he can pit under the safety car and still come out in the lead.
Penalty: Kevin Magnussen is handed a 10-second penalty for the crash with Sargeant.
Lap 33: The safety car comes in at the end of Lap 32. Norris manages to maintain his lead despite pressure from Verstappen.
Lap 34: Piastri and Sainz have slight contact at Turn 11. The Spanish driver calls for Piastri to be reported to the Stewards for "forcing him off the track". However, the Stewards later declare that no further action is required.
Investigation: Magnussen is under investigation for allegedly not serving the 10-second penalty correctly.
Lap 40: Verstappen, who is struggling to keep up with current race leader Lando Norris, reports to the team that he "can't get the car to turn, it's a disaster". Meanwhile, Sainz and Piastri have another fantastic battle but end up having contact again. Piastri suffers damage to his front wing and is forced to pit, putting him at the back of the pack. Sainz's Ferrari seems to be okay.
Lap 43: Lando Norris is pulling away from Verstappen with a 3.8-second lead as he attempts to secure his first Grand Prix win.
Investigation: The Stewards are investigating the last collision between Sainz and Piastri. This investigation will happen after the race.
Lap 54: Alex Albon, in a battle with Daniel Ricciardo, ran off the track with a huge lock-up. However, he manages to avoid crashing into the barriers and no safety car is needed - good news for Lando Norris who is still leading.
2024 Miami Grand Prix Results
1. Lando Norris
2. Max Verstappen
3. Charles Leclerc
4. Carlos Sainz
5. Sergio Perez
6. Lewis Hamilton
7. Yuki Tsunoda
8. George Russell
9. Fernando Alonso
10. Esteban Ocon
11. Nico Hulkenberg
12. Pierre Gasly
13. Oscar Piastri
14. Zhou Guanyu
15. Daniel Ricciardo
16. Valtteri Bottas
17. Lance Stroll
18. Kevin Magnussen
19. Alex Albon
20. Logan Sargeant - DNF