Miami GP Results: Max Verstappen Secures Pole Position
Max Verstappen has secured pole position for the Miami Grand Prix. Joining the Red Bull driver at the front of the grid tomorrow will be Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz who finished Qualifying in second and third position, respectively.
What happened during Miami GP Qualifying?
Q1
Daniel Ricciardo heads into the Miami GP with a 3-place grid penalty carrying over from an incident during the Chinese Grand Prix, making his Qualifying session even more important.
11 minutes to go: Carlos Sainz currently tops the timesheets ahead of his Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc in second. Max Verstappen heads out for his out lap, reporting what he thought might be a clutch issue to the Red Bull team, however, they later confirmed all is in order with the RB20.
9 minutes to go: Verstappen knocks Sainz off the top spot with a time of 1:28.023.
3 minutes to go: Daniel Ricciardo almost touches the Turn 15 exit wall, but manages to avoid a collision. A few complaints have come from other drivers - Verstappen reported a potential impeding from Alpine and Logan Sargeant claims Yuki Tsunoda in the RB impeded him at Turn 16.
2 minutes to go: Sergio Perez takes the current top spot ahead of Lando Norris only to be replaced by Verstappen last minute.
Out In Q1
1. Valtteri Bottas
2. Logan Sargeant
3. Daniel Ricciardo
4. Kevin Magnussen
5. Zhou Guanyu
Q2
7 minutes to go: Alex Albon has a close call as he runs wide at the hairpin and narrowly misses colliding with the race wall. A brief yellow flag is put on the sector, however, he is able to get going again.
2 minutes to go: All drivers apart from Lando Norris head out on soft tires for their final runs of Q2. Norris opts for the medium tires.
Out in Q2
1. Lance Stroll
2. Pierre Gasly
3. Esteban Ocon
4. Alex Albon
5. Fernando Alonso
Q3
All drivers head out on the soft compound tires apart from Norris again on the mediums.
5 minutes to go: All cars are back in the pits with Max Verstappen currently with the fastest time, 0.141 seconds ahead of Charles Leclerc.
3 minutes to go: The cars get back out on track in what will end as a last-minute shoot-out for the top spot. Interestingly, Norris switched back to the soft tires whereas Mercedes opted for the medium tires for both Lewis Hamilton and George Russell. It was later revealed that Mercedes had run out of new soft tires.
Miami GP Qualifying Results
1. Max Verstappen
2. Charles Leclerc
3. Carlos Sainz
4. Sergio Perez
5. Lando Norris
6. Oscar Piastri
7. George Russell
8. Lewis Hamilton
9. Nico Hulkenberg
10. Yuki Tsunoda
11. Lance Stroll
12. Pierre Gasly
13. Esteban Ocon
14. Alex Albon
15. Fernando Alonso
16. Valtteri Bottas
17. Logan Sargeant
18. Daniel Ricciardo (But will start the race from the back due to a 3-place grid penalty)
19. Kevin Magnussen
20. Zhou Guanyu