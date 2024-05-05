F1Briefings

Miami GP: When And How To Watch The Race

When and how to watch the 2024 Miami Grand Prix.

Lydia Mee

May 3, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; General view of turn one with the Hard Rock Stadium during
The Miami Grand Prix is set to take place in a few hours. Max Verstappen will be starting the race around the Hard Rock Stadium from pole position followed by the Ferrari's of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, who will start from second and third, respectively.

Verstappen's Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez will start from fourth and the rest of the top ten lining up behind will be Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri, George Russell, Lewis Hamilton, Nico Hulkenberg, and Yuki Tsunoda.

Fernando Alonso will have a challenge on his hands as he starts from fifteenth position as well as Daniel Ricciardo, who finished fourth in the Sprint race. The Australian driver will be starting the Grand Prix from the twentieth position. He qualified in eighteenth position but carried over a three-place grid penalty for an incident in the Chinese Grand Prix.

When to watch the Miami Grand Prix:

Sunday 5 May

Race:

Local Time: 16:00 
London: 21:00
Los Angeles: 13:00
New York: 16:00
Imola: 22:00
Tokyo: 05:00 (Monday)
Shanghai: 04:00 (Monday)

How to Watch the Miami Grand Prix from Home

For fans watching from the United States, coverage of the Miami Grand Prix will be available through ESPN. They will be broadcasting the Sky F1 feed, making sure you don’t miss a moment of the action. Additionally, streaming via platforms like fuboTV and F1 TV will be available.

Viewers in the UK can catch all sessions live on Sky Sports F1, or stream through services like NowTV.

