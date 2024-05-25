Monaco GP Results: Charles Leclerc Goes Fastest In Final Practice Ahead Of Qualifying
Charles Leclerc went fastest in the third and final practice session ahead of Qualifying later today. Following the Ferrari driver were Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton who put in the second and third fastest times, respectively.
What happened during Monaco FP3?
1 minute: George Russell is quick to get out on track after some set-up changes overnight. He reports to Mercedes:
“There’s no vibrations which is obviously good. Steering’s very light turning left and heavier turning right.”
13 minutes: RED FLAG! Valtteri Bottas hits the wall ahead of Turn 18 causing damage to his front suspension. The Sauber is stranded on the track, putting a red flag on the session. Lewis Hamilton, who was following behind the Sauber driver, has a close call when he comes up behind the stranded car. However, he manages to avoid crashing into his former teammate and is able to get to the pits.
17 minutes: Green Flag! Bottas' car has been moved off the track but not back to the pits, ending the session for the Finnish driver.
23 minutes: Lewis Hamilton locks up at Turn 1. He goes into the run-off area but avoids crashing into the barriers. The seven-time champion continues with the session but returns to the pits for new tires.
30 minutes: Half-way through the session and Charles Leclerc currently tops the time sheets followed by Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen.
35 minutes: Charles Leclerc finds more time, shaving his time down to 1:12.092.
48 minutes: An incident between Lando Norris and George Russell at Turn 10 has been noted by the Stewards. The McLaren driver, on a flying lap, comes out of the tunnel to find the Mercedes potentially impeding him. This will be investigated after the session.
Monaco GP FP3 Results
1. Charles Leclerc
2. Max Verstappen
3. Lewis Hamilton
4. Oscar Piastri
5. Sergio Perez
6. George Russell
7. Carlos Sainz
8. Lando Norris
9. Yuki Tsunoda
10. Fernando Alonso
11. Pierre Gasly
12. Alex Albon
13. Nico Hulkenberg
14. Kevin Magnussen
15. Lance Stroll
16. Esteban Ocon
17. Logan Sargeant
18. Daniel Ricciardo
19. Zhou Guanyu
20. Valtteri Bottas - No time