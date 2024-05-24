Monaco GP Results: Charles Leclerc Goes Fastest In FP2 As Red Bull Continue To Struggle
Charles Leclerc put in the fastest time during the second Free Practice session ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix. Following the Ferrari driver were Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso who put in the second and third fastest times, respectively.
What happened during Monaco GP FP2?
11 minutes: Yuki Tsunoda reports to the RB team that he clipped the wall on the final corner. No major damage done, though.
16 minutes: George Russell complains of vibrations under braking. He said to Mercedes:
“Guys this vibration braking Turn 11 is a bit insane at the moment. I can’t hold on to the steering wheel.”
He returns to the fits so the Brackley-based squad can investigate the issue.
20 minutes: Max Verstappen is the next driver to raise an issue. He reports:
"I'm jumping like a kangaroo, man! I'm getting headaches. It's crazy."
27 minutes: The issues for Red Bull continue as Sergio Perez says:
"The ride is horrendous. I cannot see the apex of Turn Three from the front."
28 minutes: Oscar Piastri hits the wall but avoids a big crash so the session is not disrupted.
30 minutes: Verstappen is the next driver to hit the wall just after the hairpin at Turn 7. Again, he doesn't disrupt the session but does have to return to the pits.
31 minutes: Another one! Yuki Tsunoda now also hits the wall at the exit of Turn 1 causing a brief yellow flag in Sector 1. However, the Japanese driver continues and the green flag is waved.
36 minutes: Lando Norris locks up as he exits the tunnel and cuts across the chicane.
47 minutes: Pierre Gasly now grazes the wall but also avoids a crash.
50 minutes: Charles Leclerc has a lock-up at Turn 1 and goes down the escape road. The Monegasque driver avoids crashing into the wall and is able to re-join the circuit.
57 minutes: George Russell claims the Mercedes W15 feels "weird" in the straight line. The British driver returns to the pits for the team to investigate.
Monaco GP FP2 Results
1. Charles Leclerc
2. Lewis Hamilton
3. Fernando Alonso
4. Max Verstappen
5. Lando Norris
6. Carlos Sainz
7. Lance Stroll
8. Sergio Perez
9. Alex Albon
10. George Russell
11. Yuki Tsunoda
12. Oscar Piastri
13. Kevin Magnussen
14. Esteban Ocon
15. Nico Hulkenberg
16. Daniel Ricciardo
17. Pierre Gasly
18. Logan Sargeant
19. Valtteri Bottas
20. Zhou Guanyu