Monaco GP: When And How To Watch FP1, FP2, And FP3
The race weekend is here again! The Monaco Grand Prix weekend will start off with the first two Free Practice sessions today followed by the final practice session and Qualifying tomorrow.
Off the back of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix last weekend, Red Bull, McLaren, and Ferrari are anticipated to be fighting it out at the front of the grid. The tight and twisty streets of Monaco make it extremely difficult to overtake on, meaning the drivers Qualifying result is crucial to make the most out of the race on Sunday.
When are the Practice Sessions for the Monaco Grand Prix?
Friday 24 May
Practice 1:
Local Time: 13:30 - 14:30
London: 12:30 - 13:30
Los Angeles: 04:30 - 05:30
New York: 07:30 - 08:30
Tokyo: 20:30 - 21:30
Shanghai: 19:30 - 20:30
Practice 2:
Local Time: 17:00 - 18:00
London: 16:00 - 17:00
Los Angeles: 08:00 - 09:00
New York: 11:00 - 12:00
Tokyo: 00:00 - 01:00 (Saturday 25 May)
Shanghai: 23:00 - 00:00
Practice 3:
Local Time: 12:30 - 13:30
London: 11:30 - 12:30
Los Angeles: 03:30 - 04:30
New York: 06:30 - 07:30
Tokyo: 19:30 - 20:30
Shanghai: 18:30 - 19:30
How to Watch the Monaco Grand Prix from Home
For fans watching from the United States, coverage of the Miami Grand Prix will be available through ESPN. They will be broadcasting the Sky F1 feed, making sure you don’t miss a moment of the action. Additionally, streaming via platforms like fuboTV and F1 TV will be available.
Viewers in the UK can catch all sessions live on Sky Sports F1, or stream through services like NowTV.