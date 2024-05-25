Monaco GP: When And How To Watch Qualifying
The Monaco Grand Prix Qualifying session will be taking place later today. The iconic street circuit in Monte Carlo is notorious for its difficulty to perform overtakes, putting even more importance on the drivers' Qualifying position.
Adding to the jeopardy later today is the threat of rain during the session. Although the probability of rainfall has decreased since the beginning of the week, there is still a chance it could impact the drivers flying laps later today.
Red Bull struggled during Free Practice 1 & 2 whilst Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton topped the time sheets in FP1 and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc went fastest in FP2. With just one more Free Practice session to go, the Austrian team will need to try and find a more appropriate set-up ahead of Qualifying.
When is Monaco Grand Prix Qualifying?
Saturday 25 May
Qualifying:
Local Time: 16:00 - 17:00
London: 15:00 - 16:00
Los Angeles: 07:00 - 08:00
New York: 10:00 - 11:00
Tokyo: 23:00 - 00:00
Shanghai: 22:00 - 23:00
How to Watch the Monaco Grand Prix from Home
For fans watching from the United States, coverage of the Miami Grand Prix will be available through ESPN. They will be broadcasting the Sky F1 feed, making sure you don’t miss a moment of the action. Additionally, streaming via platforms like fuboTV and F1 TV will be available.
Viewers in the UK can catch all sessions live on Sky Sports F1, or stream through services like NowTV.