Monaco GP: When And How To Watch The Race
The Monaco Grand Prix is just a couple of hours away. Charles Leclerc will start his home race from pole position alongside McLaren's Oscar Piastri who will start from the second position.
Red Bull has been struggling this weekend with the set-up of the RB20 on the Monte Carlo circuit. Max Verstappen will start from the sixth position on the grid and Sergio Perez will start from the sixteenth.
Following inspections of both Haas cars yesterday, both Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg were disqualified from the Qualifying session. As a result, Hulkenberg will now start from the nineteenth position and Magnussen twentieth.
What time is the Monaco GP?
Sunday 26 May
Race:
Local Time: 15:00
London: 14:00
Los Angeles: 06:00
New York: 09:00
Tokyo: 22:00
Shanghai: 21:00
How to Watch the Monaco Grand Prix from Home
For fans watching from the United States, coverage of the Miami Grand Prix will be available through ESPN. They will be broadcasting the Sky F1 feed, making sure you don’t miss a moment of the action. Additionally, streaming via platforms like fuboTV and F1 TV will be available.
Viewers in the UK can catch all sessions live on Sky Sports F1, or stream through services like NowTV.
Updated Starting Grid For 2024 Monaco Grand Prix
1. Charles Leclerc
2. Oscar Piastri
3. Carlos Sainz
4. Lando Norris
5. George Russell
6. Max Verstappen
7. Lewis Hamilton
8. Yuki Tsunoda
9. Alex Albon
10. Pierre Gasly
11. Esteban Ocon
12. Daniel Ricciardo
13. Lance Stroll
14. Fernando Alonso
15. Logan Sargeant
16. Sergio Perez
17. Valtteri Bottas
18. Zhou Guanyu
19. Nico Hulkenberg
20. Kevin Magnussen