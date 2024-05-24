Nissan Formula E Team Set To Give Rivals With Unique Gift At Shanghai E-Prix
With the inaugural Shanghai E-Prix this weekend, the Nissan Formula E Team is set to introduce a new gift to its rivals. This unique move sees the introduction of their exclusive fragrance "Smell My Dust", blending the essence of cherry blossoms with the distinct scent of race-worn tires.
Drivers Oliver Rowland and Sacha Fenestraz are focused on securing maximum points in their final six races of the season. However, off the track, the team is launching a fragrance, "Smell My Dust", for the race weekend in China. This fragrance combines the allure of Sakura cherry blossoms and the gritty aroma of tire remnants from their Nissan e-4ORCE 04 race cars.
Tommaso Volpe, the Nissan Formula E Team's Managing Director and Team Principal, expressed his enthusiasm for this innovative strategy, commenting:
“We’re excited to present a perfume that captures the essence of the team. It’s been a thrilling season so far and we’re hoping to maximize our results in the last six races. We know how passionate the Chinese fans are and we will give it our all to take home a strong haul of points and show great performances on track with both of our drivers”
Developed in collaboration with a Shanghai-based perfumer, "Smell My Dust" incorporates ingredients directly related to the team's racing identity. The fragrance features top notes of cherry blossom branches and rosemary, heart notes of burnt sugar, and a base that melds woody tones with the exhilarating hint of motorsport. This blend not only pays homage to the team's Japanese heritage with cherry blossoms from Tokyo but also incorporates real Nissan Formula E tire remnants into the scent.
The new fragrance also aligns with Nissan Formula E's broader ambitions. With their acquisition of the e.dams race team and extending their participation until the 2030 season, Nissan is increasingly intertwining its brand with sustainability goals and electrification in motorsport.