Red Bull F1 News: Helmut Marko Reveals Details on Carlos Sainz Contract Talks
Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko has opened up about the team's ongoing discussions with Carlos Sainz regarding a potential contract. Despite Sainz's strong performance this season, a competing offer from Audi poses a significant challenge for Red Bull.
Key Takeaways:
- Helmut Marko has disclosed ongoing contract talks with Carlos Sainz, acknowledging his strong performance but highlighting the challenge posed by a more lucrative offer from Audi.
- Marko also praised Sergio Perez's exceptional season and his improved teamwork with Max Verstappen.
- The article discusses potential movements within Red Bull, including considerations for Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo, as the team strategizes its driver lineup for the 2025 Formula 1 season.
Red Bull Racing has key decisions looming over its driver lineup for 2025 with Sergio Perez's current contract due to expire at the end of 2024. Helmut Marko recently shed light on the status of negotiations with Carlos Sainz, who is set to be replaced by Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari next year.
Sainz, who is experiencing a career-best season, finds himself at a crossroads, with Red Bull Racing expressing keen interest in his services. However, the situation is complicated by a lucrative offer from Audi, which is due to join in 2026 as it takes over Sauber. Marko commented to Kleine Zeitung:
"It is clear that 'Checo' is currently having his best season since he has been with us. If he can keep up these performances, especially like qualifying in Japan, then he is definitely the best option for Red Bull in 2025.
"He is a team player and has now realised that his radical approach in terms of setup last year was the wrong one. Now he has a setup much more similar to Max's."
While Perez is pushing for a contract renewal, his seat remains one of the most coveted in the sport, with multiple drivers vying for a spot alongside three-time champion Max Verstappen. The internal dynamics within Red Bull have shifted, with Perez adopting a setup more aligned with Verstappen, which Marko believes has enhanced the team's overall performance.
"We are talking to him, he is having his best season in Formula 1, but he has a very lucrative offer from and we cannot match or beat that. We remember him from his time at Toro Rosso when he drove alongside Max. However, it hurt him a lot that at Red Bull, we chose Verstappen and not him," Marko concluded.
Sainz's prior stint with Toro Rosso (now Visa Cash App RB), where he raced alongside Verstappen, adds an emotional layer to the negotiations. The preference for Verstappen in past years was a significant factor in Sainz's earlier departure from the Red Bull family, so this could also play into the Spanish driver's decision.