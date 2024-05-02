Red Bull F1 News: Max Verstappen Comments on Adrian Newey Exit - 'Incredibly Important for Success'
Speaking to the media ahead of the Miami Grand Prix, Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen discussed the exit of legendary engineer Adrian Newey from the team.
At a crucial time heading into the Miami Grand Prix, Max Verstappen addressed the media, offering insight into both the impact of Newey's departure and the future course for the team following the shocking announcement of the Chief Technical Officer's exit in 2025.
"Adrian, from when he started at Red Bull, he was incredibly important for the success that they had. Of course, I think over time his role has changed a bit and I think a lot of people don't understand what he was actually doing. I don't say he was not doing anything, but his role has evolved. A lot of good people came into the team that has strengthened that whole department."
While Newey’s departure stirred widespread speculation about potential internal discord and its implications for Red Bull, Verstappen was quick to affirm the solidity and depth of the remaining technical crew. He continued:
"I would have preferred him to stay because you can always rely on his experience and just as a person, he was a great guy to chat to and relate to because he's very bright, very smart. But I also really trust that our technical team, outside of Adrian, is very, very strong. And they have shown that over the last few years with how competitive the car is. So, from the outside it looks very dramatic, but if you know what is happening inside the team, it's not as dramatic as it seems."
The Dutch driver further elaborated on the team's approach to maintaining focus amidst potential disruptions.
"I think all of these things a couple of years ago would have been a bit unexpected. But I think it's always very important to remain calm and focus on your job, know who you're working with, feel comfortable. At the end of the day we need to have the fastest car. That's what I always demanded. That's what we finally got for a couple of years now. We have a very strong technical team that have been part of the team still for a long time. Basically it goes on like it was going before."
Newey has not confirmed his next moves following his Red Bull exit after the first quarter of 2025, however, he has been linked to both moves to Aston Martin and Ferrari.