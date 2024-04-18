Red Bull F1 News: Sergio Perez Remains Positive On Future With Team Despite Other Strong Contenders
With his current contract expiry coming up at the end of 2024, Sergio Perez maintains a strong belief in his future with Red Bull Racing.
Key Takeaways:
- Perez is hopeful for a straightforward renewal of his contract with Red Bull, signaling positive preliminary talks.
- Fernando Alonso's renewed deal with Aston Martin lessens the competition for Perez's spot at Red Bull, although Carlos Sainz remains a strong contender.
Sergio Perez's tenure at Red Bull Racing appears set for an extension as he expressed a hopeful outlook about his future with the Austrian-based team. This comes at a crucial time when over half of the grid has an expiring contract at the end of 2024.
The contract extension of Fernando Alonso with Aston Martin has thinned the field of competitors for Perez's seat, although Carlos Sainz has still not secured a seat for 2025 and is considered strong competition for the Mexican driver. In a candid conversation with Sky Sports F1 ahead of the Chinese Grand Prix, Perez pointed out the fluid nature of the sport's negotiations, saying:
"Every week, the contender is changing. It's just normal I think until things are signed. Everyone is a contender."
Perez has indicated that discussions about his contract renewal with Red Bull are likely to be brief and positive. He added:
"We've been here together for a few years already, and I think it's going to be quite a quick conversation to know which direction we go, and I think we all want to continue, so I expect it's a matter of time. Given how the market is moving, things are kicking in a lot faster than we all would have liked but it's how the game is at the moment."
Performance-wise, Perez remains a formidable competitor on the track. He is currently second in the drivers' championship rankings, trailing only his teammate Max Verstappen and leading Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.