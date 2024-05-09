Red Bull RB17 Hypercar Reveal Date Confirmed With Debut At Iconic Event
Oracle Red Bull Racing has set July 12, 2024, as the debut date for its highly anticipated RB17 hypercar. The unveiling will take place at the iconic Goodwood Festival of Speed, where the team will also celebrate 20 years in Formula 1.
Adrian Newey, head designer at Red Bull Advanced Technologies, has been essential in molding the RB17 into a masterpiece of automotive engineering. Initially teased in mid-2022, this hypercar boasts a carbon-fibre monocoque and harnesses the power of a mid-mounted V10 engine. Its configuration promises to make it one of the fastest road cars available, with a top speed exceeding 215 mph.
The announcement aligns with the 20th anniversary of Red Bull Racing, marking two decades since the transformation of Jaguar's old F1 operations into a championship-winning powerhouse. Goodwood will serve as the backdrop for a comprehensive celebration, featuring an array of historic and current F1 models and noteworthy drivers from Red Bull's past and present.
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner commented, as quoted by Goodwood:
“We are excited to debut the RB17 to the public for the first time and couldn’t think of a better world stage than Goodwood Festival of Speed.
“The RB17 exudes rarity and engineering excellence. We’ve channelled everything we know about racing into making the ultimate performance car and can’t wait for the public to see the result.
“I’m also just as thrilled to be bringing such a remarkable selection of cars and drivers to the iconic festival and look forward to celebrating our 20th season in front of such passionate motorsport fans.”
The Duke of Richmond, founder of the Festival of Speed, explained:
“I am delighted that Oracle Red Bull Racing will be joining us at the Festival of Speed this summer to celebrate their 20th anniversary.
“In such a poignant year for the Formula 1 team, I am honoured they have chosen the Festival of Speed as the venue to unveil the much-anticipated RB17 for its global public debut, and I know our fans will be hugely excited for the team to bring a multitude of their championship-winning cars and drivers to the event this year.”
The Festival will not only serve as the unveiling venue for the RB17 but will also act as a celebratory arena for the team's 20 years in Formula 1. Displaying both the technological progression and sporting achievements of Red Bull Racing, it promises to be a significant event.