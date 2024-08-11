Williams Chief Reveals Why Carlos Sainz Took So Long to Confirm 2025 Seat as Doubts Revealed
Carlos Sainz is moving from Ferrari, currently second in the F1 constructors' championship, to Williams, positioned ninth, in 2025. While this could be a huge moment of growth for the Spaniard, this is accompanied by feelings of doubt as he heads from the front to the back of the grid.
During a recent episode of the F1 Nation podcast, Williams team principal James Vowles addressed inquiries from host Tom Clarkson about the potential challenges Sainz could face moving from a leading team to one with recent struggles. Vowles, with firsthand experience of such a change moving from Mercedes to Williams, admitted that this was what made the process take so long.
“You’ve summarized why the decision took so long. Yes,” Vowles stated. "But I don’t see it as any different to the journey that I’ve taken. I went from the front of the grid to the back of the grid. A purposeful decision to do so. But the rewards you get, moving the team forward, is far greater than the odd win. That’s where I suggest Carlos’ head is at. He knows what he’s signed up to. He’s not a fool.”
Sainz’s decision came after extensive discussions initiated in late 2023, with the turning point being detailed conversations beginning in Abu Dhabi. While he had other options, including teams like Sauber and Alpine, it was the in-depth discussions with Vowles that convinced him of the Grove outfit's potential.
“The first time I met his family was in Abu Dhabi in 2023. He was signed with Ferrari. There was only one driver I’d dug into this level of detail with, and it was Carlos. That doesn’t mean I wasn’t talking to other drivers. I was. And, at different points. But it was lightweight compared to the discussion with Carlos. In ‘23 it was ‘here’s who I am, what I stand for, this is why I believe in the project, I ask you to seriously consider it’,” shared Vowles.
Vowles has closely followed Sainz's trajectory, recognizing his potential early on during his Toro Rosso days, and later his noteworthy performance in his second year with McLaren.
“I had an eye on him beforehand. Carlos has beaten Lando, Charles, at times Max. I remember Toro Rosso thinking ‘Max is quick but don’t underestimate the other chap’. It started there. When he’s in the right frame of mind—in the second year at McLaren, how his performance evolved… When comfortable he is bloody quick! We didn’t know how quick Lando was, at the time. But I knew how quick George was, it inter-links," Vowles recalled.