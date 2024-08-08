Williams F1 Chief Confirms 'Private' Talks With Toto Wolff About Hopeful Lewis Hamilton Replacement
A recent exchange between Williams Team Principal James Vowles and Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff sheds new light on the potential future of rising Formula 2 star Andrea Kimi Antonelli, who is heavily reported to be replacing Lewis Hamilton at the Brackley-based squad in 2025.
The Italian driver, only 17, demonstrated remarkable skill during a challenging wet race, executing a bold inside maneuver against competitor Franco Colapinto at the notorious Eau Rouge corner at the iconic Spa-Francorchamps circuit. Vowles, clearly impressed, shared his admiration for the young driver's audacity and skill whilst speaking to the media during the Belgian Grand Prix weekend. He explained, as quoted by GP Blog:
"I'll talk to you about something that's very private but I hope Toto doesn't mind. We were messaging yesterday during the F2 race. And for me what Kimi did is bloody impressive. It was against [Franco] Colapinto, our own driver here.
"He went up the inside and he didn't lift. And for all of you that have at least been in a racing car, you know how tough that move was. That, in the wet, is not just brave, that takes a hell of a lot of skill and he had snaps at the top of Eau Rouge, that's impressive."
Vowles continued:
He's a good kid but he's 17. And answering your question I'll be proud of whatever he achieves because I was part of his journey all the way up until the last few years. But I’m not sure that's going to overlap at Williams."
Williams has since confirmed that Carlos Sainz will drive alongside Alex Albon from the 2025 season, replacing American driver Logan Sargeant whose contract with the team expires at the end of 2024.
Despite his young age and this being his debut season in Formula 2, Antonelli has shown flashes of brilliance. His recent victory in Hungary adds to a portfolio that has caught the eye of several key members of the Formula 1 paddock, including Wolff. Speculation about Antonelli's future includes potentially filling a seat at Mercedes.
It has recently been reported that Mercedes are due to announce the signing of Antonelli during the Italian Grand Prix weekend, however, this has not been confirmed at the moment.
Formula 1 is currently in the summer break. The next race is due to take place on August 23-25 in the Netherlands with the Italian Grand Prix set for the week after.