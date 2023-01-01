Zhou Guanyu takes pleasure in silencing doubters - "They're just looking at your nationality"

Zhou Guanyu is satisfied with his rookie season in Formula 1, succeeding in silencing the constant criticism he received after signing for Alfa Romeo.

Zhou was generally regarded as very promising in his first Formula 2 campaign, with Alpine receiving substantial backlash from fans for signing Fernando Alonso rather than giving Zhou an opportunity.

The fact Zhou lacked the Super License points to race in F1- not to mention Alonso's greatness - is neither here nor there in the discussion.

Only eighteen months before joining Alfa Romeo, Zhou was the recipient of praise and admiration on social media.

This quickly changed in Zhou's third Formula 2 season, which saw Oscar Piastri impressively secure the Championship.

Whilst the Chinese driver performed at a high level - finishing third in the overall standings, there was outrage that Piastri was forced to spend 2022 on the sidelines.

Incensed that Piastri failed to secure a seat on the 2022 grid, many fans vented their frustration towards Zhou Guanyu and lambasted his promotion into Formula 1.

Whilst this reaction was grossly out of proportion, and it was still the prevailing narrative surrounding the 23-year-old going into the first round in Bahrain.

Having largely transformed public perception surrounding his ability, Zhou told gpfans about his satisfaction in this process.

"The financial thing is definitely not true. It's people making stuff up, and then obviously, a lot of people go with it.

"Because people don't know me, and they don't know anything about me. They don't watch F2. They don't watch other series.

"They're just looking at your nationality or something, which is a bit unfair in a way, but that's how it is in the world...

"I was really happy to just get rid of these pressures and wild speaking in the background - and everybody changed their opinion of me."

There is a tendency - after most fans grossly underestimated Zhou - to become overly complimentary of his performances in 2022.

Zhou performed well, no doubt, showing a level of maturity and consistency that most rookies in F1 have lacked in recent seasons.

However, there is still plenty of progress to be made before the 23-year-old can establish himself on the grid.