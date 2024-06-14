F1 Rumor: Adrian Newey Has Already Signed Staggering $105 Million Multi-Year Contract
In what could be a game-changing move in the world of Formula 1, Adrian Newey, renowned for his role as Red Bull's design chief, is reportedly stepping into a new chapter with a whopping $105 million contract over three years with a rival team. Although the name of the team remains undisclosed, insider whispers and substantial rumors suggest Ferrari might be the new home for the strategic mastermind. This monumental deal was allegedly inked just before the Miami Grand Prix, marking a significant twist in Newey's celebrated career.
After announcing his decision to leave Red Bull by early 2025—an unexpected revelation given his 13-world-title legacy with the team—the F1 community has been abuzz about Newey's next move. Renowned teams like Mercedes and McLaren showed interest, but it's Ferrari that seems to have possibly clinched this prized asset. Adding to the intrigue, Eddie Jordan, a longtime friend, and manager to Newey, is said to have played a pivotal part in sealing this deal.
With a salary that reportedly marks a 50 percent hike from his earnings at Red Bull, Newey's new role, though not yet clarified, is likely to position him at the helm of the Ferrari design department. This transition could also pair him with F1 superstar Lewis Hamilton, hinting at a powerhouse duo aiming to elevate Ferrari to new competitive heights. If true, this partnership could realign team dynamics and fan expectations across the racing world.
Business F1 Magazine has reported:
"Eddie Jordan has negotiated a contract for Adrian Newey to join Scuderia Ferrari to effectively head up its Formula One design department, although exact job titles have not been confirmed.
"The deal, signed just before the the , is $105 million for three years, 2025 to 2027.
"Jordan is believed to have received $5m commission for doing the deal which will be paid by Newey. The deal is a 50 per cent uplift on Newey’s salary at Red Bull.
"Newey’s new contract was orchestrated by Irish solicitor Dermot O’Rourke and signed in London on Monday April 29."