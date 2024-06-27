F1 Rumor: Haas To Confirm 2025 Rookie Driver Contract Ahead Of British Grand Prix
In the lead-up to the British Grand Prix at the iconic Silverstone circuit, the Haas F1 Team is reportedly set to make a significant announcement. Insiders suggest that British racing prodigy Oliver Bearman will be unveiled as their new driver for the 2025 season.
At just 19 years old, Bearman, a promising Ferrari junior driver, has not only turned heads with his debut for Ferrari in Saudi Arabia but has also shown promising potential in his FP1 sessions with Haas. His involvement is set to deepen, with a total of six FP1 sessions planned, signaling strong confidence from the team in his capabilities.
Bearman’s journey from a Ferrari junior to potentially securing a seat at Haas in Formula One is a testament to his talent and determination. His preparation for the transition includes enhancing his technical knowledge to better collaborate with engineers and intensifying his physical and mental training to meet the rigorous demands of F1 racing.
Bearman commented on appearing at the British Grand Prix, as quoted by Planet F1:
“Silverstone is going to be crazy for sure, there’s a lot of things happening.
“Even last year it was busy, but as well as the fact I’m doing FP1, there are a lot more things happening behind the scenes, a lot of fun appearances and stuff.
“It’s going to be a busy weekend but I’m so excited for my home race. I really can’t wait. It’s going to be great, it’s going to be fantastic.”
With Nico Hulkenberg's tenure coming to an end before he moves to Sauber in 2025, Haas's interest in nurturing young, skilled drivers like Bearman is clear. This move aligns with their long-term vision of fostering new talent and enhancing competitive performance.
Despite enthusiastic speculation, Bearman remains pragmatic about his F1 prospects, emphasizing:
“That’s not in my hands.”
As Bearmam focuses on his immediate tasks - mastering the complex systems of a Formula One car and beefing up his physical endurance - he remarks:
“My technical knowledge is something I want to improve for F1, because the complexity of the car is much higher than then F2.
“That’s something that can really help the engineers and start to build a relationship with them on that side of things, so I want to work on that as well as physically, because F1 is a big step in terms of physicality.
“So I’ve been working really hard in the gym, behind the scenes, because even these FP1 sessions, you feel the physicality of the F1 car – and I want to be ready, I don’t want that to be limiting me.
“Finally, the fact that in F1, you can’t afford to not be on point, especially at the moment, how close everyone is. You can’t afford to have a day off, you can’t afford to have a bad day at the office, so I’m really trying to work on my mental game.”