F1 Rumor: Red Bull Requests FIA Investigation Into Mercedes
Mercedes' recent jump in performance at the Canadian Grand Prix, thanks partly to their new front wing, has reportedly led Red Bull to request an investigation from the FIA. According to a report from Auto Motor und Sport, Red Bull has reached out to Formula 1's governing body, the FIA, to investigate Mercedes' latest design on suspicions that it may defy the sport's stringent regulations.
This development follows Mercedes' deployment of an updated front wing which was first seen on George Russell's car at the Monaco Grand Prix. Despite the high expectations, the new component did not significantly impact the team's performance in Monaco. However, the narrative changed dramatically in Canada when Lewis Hamilton was also equipped with the updated design. His markedly improved speed raised eyebrows across the paddock, including those of Red Bull Racing's keen observers.
While the Mercedes updates have successfully passed all formal FIA technical inspections thus far, the concerns raised by Red Bull suggest a deeper concern. Red Bull's reported worry seems to be centered on the potential flexibility of the front wing, which they suspect could be engineered to perform differently under the dynamic loads of a race compared to the static conditions of an FIA inspection.
Given the complexities of Formula 1 car components, the FIA conducts thorough examinations to ensure all parts comply with the sport's regulations. According to the insights from Germany's Auto Motor und Sport, Red Bull has informally requested that the FIA's technical office pay special attention to how the front wing on the Mercedes cars behaves during the race, particularly how it bends under certain conditions.