F1 Rumor: Sergio Perez Sparks Red Bull Contract Break Clause After Disastrous British GP
Sergio Perez’s challenging performance at the British Grand Prix, where he finished a disappointing 17th, has intensified speculation over his future with Red Bull Racing. The Mexican driver, currently sixth in the driver standings with 118 points, lags significantly behind his teammate Max Verstappen, who leads the championship with 255 points.
Perez's recent string of underwhelming results raises questions about his tenure with the team. At Silverstone, he notably spun out of Q1, starting the race in a dismal 19th place. With the competition heating up not just within his team but also from rival drivers like Oscar Piastri, George Russell, and Lewis Hamilton, the pressure is mounting on Perez to deliver results promptly.
According to a report from Racing News 365, under the terms of his current contract with Red Bull, Perez must not trail his teammate Verstappen by more than 100 points following the post-Belgian Grand Prix standings. Before the British GP, he was already 119 points behind. Additionally, the contract stipulates that he cannot lag more than five places behind Verstappen in the standings. Before the weekend at Silverstone, Red Bull had reportedly communicated to Perez the need for significant improvements to secure his seat beyond the current season.
Christian Horner, the team boss at Red Bull, has been vocal about the necessity for Perez to elevate his game, especially as the team faces increasing challenges from competitors like McLaren, Ferrari, and Mercedes. The insistence on high performance from both drivers is crucial for maintaining Red Bull’s competitive edge.
While Perez is expected to improve his performances notably in the upcoming races including the Hungarian and Belgian Grands Prix, the paddock is rife with rumors about potential replacements. Daniel Ricciardo, despite being advised similarly to enhance his results, has shown inconsistent performances and is not seen as a strong contender for Perez's spot. Yuki Tsunoda is considered a logical substitute but lacks broad support within the team. Meanwhile, Liam Lawson, though only having participated in five F1 races, is perceived as a potential wildcard pick due to significant internal backing. Looking outside of the Red Bull family is Carlos Sainz who is yet to confirm a 2025 seat.