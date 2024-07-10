F1 Rumor: Toyota To Make F1 Comeback With This American Team
In an exciting development, Japanese manufacturer Toyota, who exited the Formula 1 scene in 2009, is reportedly poised to return to the premier class of motorsport in 2025, partnering with the American outfit Haas.
As per a report by Formula.hu, the initial steps of the partnership would be in the form of a sponsorship deal before the parties indulge in serious technical work for 2026 and beyond, including building car parts for the Haas F1 team.
Toyota, who approached Haas for the collaboration, is interested in building the chassis for the 2026 F1 car, coinciding with the onset of a new era of technical regulations in Formula 1. However, the report notes that Toyota is not rushing to supply power units for the cars in the near future.
In the long-term future, the possibility of Toyota manufacturing Formula 1 engines cannot be ruled out. This could provide an added advantage for Haas, potentially granting them access to Toyota's state-of-the-art wind tunnel facility in Cologne.
In addition, Toyota also plans to sponsor other teams alongside Haas. By pursuing a technical partnership with the American team, the Japanese manufacturer aims to facilitate its return to F1 and eventually strengthen its presence in the sport.
Haas has had an incredible season thus far, and it looks ready for the next phase of growth. A partnership with Toyota would be advantageous. The combination of American owner Gene Haas and Japanese team principal Ayao Komatsu would create a fascinating dynamic for the Haas-Toyota collaboration if the deal were to go through.
Not only for Haas, but the re-entry of an automotive giant like Toyota would be highly beneficial for Formula 1. In addition to Honda supplying engines, Toyota's return would significantly boost the future of F1 in Japan, underscoring the global support F1 is currently enjoying.
Toyota withdrew from Formula 1 fifteen years ago due to financial losses at its parent company. However, with Toyota becoming the world's top-selling automaker in 2023, the brand now has the financial capacity to explore new opportunities, potentially including a return to Formula 1.