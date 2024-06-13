F1 Rumor: Zhou Guanyu Emerges As Surprise Contender For This Seat
Zhou Guanyu has been linked with a seat at the Haas F1 team in the 2025 season. Auto Motor und Sport has spotlighted the Chinese driver as a front-runner in what appears to be a highly competitive recruitment drive. With an anticipated impending entry of Oliver Bearman in 2024, Guanyu is being considered for the secondary seat, which remains up for grabs at Haas.
Before this potential shift to Haas, Guanyu has primarily caught the eye due to his significant backing. Financial incentives topping $35-40 million from Chinese sponsors make him an attractive candidate. This strategic financial backing, paired with his pivotal market influence in China, positions the Sauber driver as a lucrative asset for Haas, particularly when eyeing expansions in the Asian market. However, Guanyu's on-track performance this season hasn't mirrored this financial clout. Both he and his Sauber teammate, Valtteri Bottas, have seen struggles that leave them lagging in the points table across the first nine races of the year.
Adding to the intrigue and difficulty of Guanyu's prospective transfer are the dynamics involving other drivers in the F1 transfer market. Esteban Ocon is another notable candidate considering a move that may impact Guanyu. Ocon's departure from Alpine and interest from both Haas and Audi complicates Guanyu's situation further. Audi's eventual decision—potentially influenced by Carlos Sainz's envisioned move to Williams—will ripple through the driver market, affecting Guanyu's opportunities.
Guanyu's relationship with the Chinese market doesn’t just pose an advantage to Haas but to other teams as well, including Alpine. This point is critical as his former team Alpine, where he was a part of their driver academy before joining Sauber in 2022, is assessing multiple other drivers like Jack Doohan and Mick Schumacher.