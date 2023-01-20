Skip to main content

F1 Guide: How Many Sprint Races Are In The 2023 Season?

A look at the sprint races lined up for the upcoming 2023 season.

The 2023 season is quickly approaching us and with a record number of races lined-up we are taking a look at how many sprint race weekends there will be, and when.

The F1 confirmed the calendar will be made up of 23 races and 6 of those will have the sprint race format which was introduced in 2021. This is double the amount of sprint races we saw in 2022, which were at the Emilia Romagna, Austrian, and Brazilian Grand Prix.

USATSI_19289292_168396005_lowres

Where will the sprint races be in 2023?

Azerbaijan Grand Prix: 28-30th April

Austian Grand Prix: 30th June - 2 July

Belgium Grand Prix: 28-30th July

Qatar Grand Prix: 6-8th October

United States Grand Prix: 20th-22nd October

Brazil Grand Prix: 3rd-5th November

What is an F1 sprint race and how does it work?

Sprint races are a shorter version of a traditional race, usually lasting between 30-35 minutes and covering a distance of around 100km. It serves as a qualifying race for the main race on Sunday, where the starting grid for the main race is determined by the results of the sprint race. 

The goal of the sprint race is to add excitement and unpredictability to the race weekend, and to make the sport more accessible to fans by giving them more racing action to watch.

M308906

How are points awarded for an F1 sprint race?

Points are awarded for F1 sprint races in a similar way as they are awarded for traditional F1 races. The top 8 finishers in the sprint race are awarded points, with the winner receiving 8 points, the second-place finisher receiving 7 points, and the third-place finisher receiving 6 point, and so on. 

The 2023 season is due to start with the Bahrain Grand Prix on 3-5th March with the pre-season testing the week before.

USATSI_19289292_168396005_lowres
