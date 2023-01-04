Skip to main content

What's the Cheapest F1 Grand Prix to Visit in 2023 Season?

The cheapest F1 race to go to in 2023.

The F1 World is eagerly waiting for the 2023 season to kick off with the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday 5th March. We have had a look through to see which Grand Prix weekend is cheapest to go to and what tickets are currently still available.

There are also some tickets that are yet to go on sale including those for Brazil, Qatar, Japan, Italy, and Emilia Romagna. 

We are also still waiting to hear if the Chinese Grand Prix is making its way back onto the calendar for 2023. It had been cancelled due to the local Covid-19 restrictions, however, those have now been lifted to it is rumoured to be making a return. However, nothing has been confirmed on this just yet.

All ticket prices and availability are as the time of writing and according to Formula1.com.

Saudi Arabia: 16-19th March

According to F1FAll.com, Saudi Arabia overall has the cheapest tickets available for the Friday - Sunday package.

Tickets are available for general admission for £101.54 ($122.15) increasing to £402.24 ($483.89) if you want to reserve a seat in the Main Grandstand. 

Spain: 1st - 4th June

If you are travelling from the UK or Europe, Spain would most likely be the cheapest option when you consider travelling costs. 

General admission tickets for Friday – Sunday are £173.75 ($209.02) and increase to £535.83 ($644.60) for seats in Grandstand F which is at the first corner. 

Austin: 19th-22nd October

If you are based in America, the cheapest US based Grand Prix is Austin. However, all of the American F1 race weekends are four figures. 

Friday - Sunday tickets for the Turn 4 Grandstand are available for £1153.13 ($1387.21).

Mexico: 26-29th October

Alternatively to the Austin Grand Prix, if you are based in America you might consider the Mexican Grand Prix which is cheaper. Friday - Sunday tickets are available for a seat in Grandstand 6 for £837.86 ($1007.94).

What's the Cheapest F1 Grand Prix to Visit in 2023 Season?

