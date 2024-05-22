Houston Roughnecks Bring Back Former Alabama State Running Back
Questions are getting answered in the running back room of the Houston Roughnecks after signing Ezra Gray.
Gray was a member of the team during training camp after being selected in the first round of the UFL Dispersal Draft. He would be released by the team during the first round of cuts in March.
Last year, he played in the USFL with the Memphis Showboats where he rushed 17 times for 86 yards. He added four catches for nine yards in two games. In 2022, he was in the USFL with the New Orleans Breakers and gained nine yards rushing in one game.
During his four seasons at Alabama State, Gray rushed for 1,242 yards and seven touchdowns in 30 games. He also contributed 180 receiving yards and two scores. The Hornets had him return kickoffs as well racking up 1,037 return yards on 50 kickoffs including a long of 72 yards. He was named first-team All-SWAC twice in 2019 and 2021.
Houston released running back Tiyon Evans on Monday, leaving the door open for Gray to return. T.J. Pledger IV and Mark Thompson will continue to be the team's top backs.
The Roughnecks (1-7) will be at home on Sunday against the playoff-bound Michigan Panthers (6-2). The UFL regular season has two weeks remaining before the start of the playoffs. Houston has been eliminated from postseason contention.
