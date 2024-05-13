San Antonio at Houston: Brahmas Cement Must-Watch Status with Wild Comeback Over Roughnecks
HOUSTON — The San Antonio Brahmas orchestrated yet another thrilling comeback, this time overcoming a brutal first three quarters of offensive miscues with a game-tying three-point conversion, fumble recovery and game-winning 51-yard field goal to secure a 15-12 victory over the Roughnecks at Rice Stadium.
The Brahmas’ first two drives ended in fumbles forced by Reuben Foster and Corn Elder, but the Roughnecks were unable to capitalize on either, punting after both.
After a scoreless opening frame, San Antonio got on the board with Ryan Santoso’s 26-yarder. The teams then traded punts through the rest of the first half until J.J. Molson knotted it up from 48 yards out as the clock expired.
Molson added three more field goals through the third quarter and the start of the fourth, while the Brahmas added two more turnovers. After quarterback Quinten Dormady coughed up the ball on a sack by Chris Odom, then threw a pick to Colby Richardson, San Antonio coach Wade Philips turned to backup Kevin Hogan.
Hogan led the Brahmas down the field for an 18-play, 67-yard, 10-minute drive capped by John Lovett’s rushing score, then found Cody Latimer for the three-point conversion to tie it at 12-12 with just over two minutes to play.
Reggi Roberson Jr fumbled on the ensuing kickoff, and Teez Tabor recovered it for San Antonio in Houston territory. After running out the clock, Philips sent out Santoso to hit the game-winner.
Now, three observations from San Antonio's victory.
Quarterback Play
Dormady needed a bounce-back game. Instead, he finished 10-of-24 with two turnovers and got benched in the third. Hogan, meanwhile, went 5-of-7 on his game-tying drive.
On Houston’s side, Jarrett Guarantano made his first appearance since he went down in Week 2 with a rib injury. Guarantano was clearly grateful to be back out there, to the extent that he continued to play through what he suspected was a broken wrist.
UFL Kickers
Kicking in the UFL continues to be elite. Molson’s 62-yarder was the fifth field goal made from at least 60 yards out by a UFL kicker this season. He and Santoso went a combined 6-6 on Sunday, shortly after another clutch 3-3 performance from Jake Bates in the Michigan/D.C. matchup.
Playoff Implications
With San Antonio’s win, reigning XFL champion Arlington has officially been eliminated from the playoff picture. Additionally, with Houston’s loss, the Michigan Panthers have officially secured a spot in the USFL Conference championship game with the undefeated Birmingham Stallions.
The Brahmas would have been kicking themselves if they had dropped this one after D.C. fell to Michigan earlier in the day.
You can find Kacy Sager on X (Twitter) at @THESagerbomb.
