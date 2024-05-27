D.C. at Memphis: Jordan Ta'amu, Defenders Rout Sputtering Showboats in Week 9
MEMPHIS, TN — The Defenders (4-5) might not have much left on the line this season, but they certainly didn’t play like it on Sunday. Quarterback Jordan Ta’amu led a determined D.C. squad to a 36-21 victory over the host Showboats, handing Memphis (1-8) its eighth loss in a row.
D.C. led 30-7 in the third quarter and 36-13 in the fourth, thanks to a strong showing from Gregg Williams’ defense and a potent offensive attack that outgained the Showboats’ by a margin of 431 yards to 231.
Josh Love provided a bit of a bright spot for Memphis after taking over for Troy Williams at quarterback, adding a pair of fourth-quarter scores. He was picked off twice during the frame as well, however, including by Montae Nicholson on the alternative kickoff to seal the D.C. win.
Now, some necessary shout-outs following the Defenders' Week 9 victory.
Jordan Ta’amu
The 2023 XFL Player of the Year was excellent on Sunday, even with a pair of end zone interceptions. Ta’amu completed 20 of 24 passes for 237 yards and two touchdowns, also contributing 38 yards and a score on the ground.
Montae Nicholson
On top of his game-sealing pick, Nicholson amassed seven total tackles, four solo tackles and one pass breakup.
Keke Coutee
Coutee was the Defenders’ leading receiver with 69 yards — one of four players to catch for at least 49 yards — on five receptions. Additionally, he found the end zone in the second quarter to cap a 14-play, 89-yard drive that he had previously extended with a 7-yard run on third-and-2.
D.C. closes out its season next weekend against visiting Arlington, and Memphis will host Houston in a rematch of the Showboats' lone win of the year.
You can find Kacy Sager on X (Twitter) at @THESagerbomb.
